Tomahawk Public Library receives genealogical donation

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Those seeking to research their French-Canadian heritage have new tools at their disposal, thanks to a recent donation to the Tomahawk Public Library.

Wednesday afternoon, the Tomahawk Public Library received multiple books on French-Canadian genealogy from avid local genealogist Clarann Stocker of Tomahawk.

“I thought it would be a great gift for this library,” Stocker said. “French-Canadian heritage is big around this area and living here I felt it was the least I could do.”

The books will give a boost to the library’s genealogy collection, noted Library Director Mary Dunn.

“The books are so expensive and we think it is very important for everyone to know where they are from,” she said. “With the younger generation, people know less and less about their families and where they are from, so just to have the books for people to use in the library will be great.”

Due to their value, the books will only be available for viewing at the library.

The donated books include: “French-Canadian Sources: A Guide for Genealogists” (written by members of the French-Canadian Genealogists of Wisconsin); “Finding Your Canadian Ancestors, a Beginner’s Guide” (will help those who track a French-Canadian through Ontario to Quebec); “Repertoire des noms de Quebec des origines a 1825” (helps decipher names); “Dictionary of Americanized French-Canadian Names: Onomastics and Genealogy” (essential book for those who track French-Canadians who have lived in the United States for several generations); and “Guide to Quebec Catholic Parishes and Published Parish Marriage Records” (helps sort out place names that all sound the same).