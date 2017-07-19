Rangers lose tight game to Wausau

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Last night the Merrill Rangers took on Wausau at Athletic Park in Merrill. The low scoring game ended at 2-1 in favor of Wausau after a late inning run got them the lead.

Wausau got on the board first scoring one run in the top of the first inning. The Rangers responded with one of their own to tie the game at one in the bottom of the second inning. A walk to Brad Kanitz started the inning, followed up by a single by Chris Grunenwald and another walk to Garret Pagel to load the bases. From there Adam Kornhorst grounded into a fielders choice and scored the run from third. Wausau took the lead back in the top of the sixth inning scoring one run to make it a 2-1 game.

Chase Nelson pitched all nine innings for Merrill striking out six, walking none, and allowing two runs on seven hits. The top hitters for the Rangers include Chris Grunenwald (2H, Double) and Adam Kornhorst (1RBI).