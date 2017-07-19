Mary I. Parratta, age 74, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017, at Benedictine Living Community in Wausau. She was born on December 11, 1942 to the late Eugene and Helen (Livingston) Goldberg-Taylor in Matchwood, Michigan. Mary attended and graduated from Bergland High School in Michigan. She met and fell in love with James Russell “Russ” Parratta, and the two exchanged vows on June 15, 1963 in Ewen, Michigan. He survives.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother – she is remembered fondly by her family as always being there for them when they were in need and dedicating her life to taking care of them. Mary was very talented when it came to knitting, making anything with yarn and crafting hot pads for the family. Before retiring to become a full-time mother and housewife, Mary worked as a CNA for many years. She would enjoy going on the road with her husband, Russ, as he traveled for a trucking company. Mary loved owls and had an enormous collection of them! She will be sadly missed.

Mary is survived by her husband: James Russell “Russ” Parratta of Merrill, daughters: Mary C. Parratta of Merrill and Michelle Burdick of Tomahawk, son: Russell James Parratta of White Pine, Michigan, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister: Mary Helen Maki of Gillette, Wyoming, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Helen Goldberg-Taylor and brother: Andrew Goldberg.

Per the wishes of the family, no services will be held for Mary.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.