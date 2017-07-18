Stabbing suspect held on $100,000 bond

A 24-year-old Tomahawk man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond in connection to a stabbing which occurred in the township of Bradley on Saturday, July 8.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report and in the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Cody Jensen. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Jensen appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday, where he faced charges of misdemeanor bail jumping and a felony count of First Degree Attempted Homicide.