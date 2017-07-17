Wendy N. Flemal, age 70, of Merrill, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017, under hospice care at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer for the past 16 years.

Wendy was born May 4, 1947, in Merrill, daughter of the late Norman and Ruth (Schlisman) Bootz. She attended Trinity Lutheran School in Merrill, and was a 1965 graduate of Merrill Senior High School. Wendy then attended the University of LaCrosse where she majored in Physical Education.

Wendy’s career began in the sales department at Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Merrill. She eventually became the president of the Bondshire Credit Union at the factory. Wendy then worked at Park City Credit Union in Merrill from 1987 until her retirement.

Wendy enjoyed family gatherings, supporting and faithfully attending all of their plays, musicals, and sporting events. Wendy was an avid sports enthusiast, following the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She also enjoyed traveling, and organizing class reunions and her monthly dinners with her class of 1965 classmates.

Some of Wendy’s fondest memories are with her participation in Merrill bowling. She was active in many local leagues, as well as tournament bowling at the state and national level. Wendy served as the secretary/treasurer of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for more than 20 years. Wendy was a charter member of the Merrill Women’s 600 Club, was a certified lane inspector, and was a youth bowling coach. She was an original member of the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame committee since 1983, and served as the secretary/treasurer for 34 years. In 1997, Wendy was inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame.

Years ago, Wendy assisted Bud and Pat Schuman with the V.F.W. ‘Meri-Vets’ Girl’s Marching Drill Team.

Wendy was a coach, manager, and player agent for the Merrill Little League Girls’ Softball program. In her younger years she played softball and slow pitch in the women’s city league.

Wendy will be sadly missed by forever remembered as ‘Annie’ by her son, Dean Flemal, Merrill; sister, Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Kraetsch, Merrill; her niece, The Rev. Missy Miller and her husband, the Rev. Tim Miller, both of Wisconsin Rapids; her nephew, Paul Kraetsch (with Jackie Olund), both of Merrill; great nephew, Landis Holdorf (with Jewell Charbarneau), both of Merrill; two great nieces, Maggie Holdorf and Jerzie Kraetsch, both of Merrill; an aunt and an uncle; several cousins; her extended family; and many friends.

Wendy’s family wishes to extend a special ‘thank you’ to Dr. Wheat, Dr. Rezazadeh, and the staffs at the ICU and Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Wendy’s family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society.

A Memorial Service for Wendy will begin at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 20, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Missy Miller and The Rev. Timothy Miller will co-officiate. Visitation will begin at 4:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

