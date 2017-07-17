Relay for Life fund raiser at Culver’s

Solar lights spell out the key word of the Relay for Life as cancer survivors take the opening lap of the Merrill Relay.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Culver’s of Merrill will hold a fund raiser for the Merrill Relay for Life on Tuesday, July 18. Ten percent of the day’s profits will be donated to Relay for Life.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Ministry Medical Group to hold WIAA sports physicals in Merrill

Comments comments

Municipal Airport to join EAA AirVenture Cup

Comments comments

Les& Jim’s showcase remodel project; historic mural

Comments comments

History Speaks at the Woodson History Center: An Introduction to the History & Usage of Ginseng

Comments comments