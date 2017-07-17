Relay for Life fund raiser at Culver’s Solar lights spell out the key word of the Relay for Life as cancer survivors take the opening lap of the Merrill Relay. Posted by: Foto News , July 17, 2017 Culver’s of Merrill will hold a fund raiser for the Merrill Relay for Life on Tuesday, July 18. Ten percent of the day’s profits will be donated to Relay for Life. Comments comments Related Posts Ministry Medical Group to hold WIAA sports physicals in Merrill Comments comments Municipal Airport to join EAA AirVenture Cup Comments comments Les& Jim’s showcase remodel project; historic mural Comments comments History Speaks at the Woodson History Center: An Introduction to the History & Usage of Ginseng Comments comments