Rangers jump out to an early lead in win against Rock Falls

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In yesterday afternoon’s game at Athletic Park, the Merrill Rangers beat the Rock Falls Gunners 10-3. The Rangers jumped out to an early lead and held on to it throughout the game to get the win.

After a scoreless top of the first the Rangers scored two runs in their half of the inning. Trevor Asmundsen led off with a double to the right center field gap. He was followed by Chase Nelson who singled to right field scoring Asmundsen. A double by Kyle McMullen put runners on second and third with one out for Brad Kanitz. Kanitz was able to single to left field scoring the runner from third making it a 2-0 game. The Rangers picked right back up in the second inning with a walk and a single to start the inning. Later in the inning an error allowed Drew Hoff to score and two walks later the bases were loaded. Another error on a fly ball in the infield scored two more runs for the Rangers. The Rangers got three more in the third inning thanks to a two out rally. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for the Rangers and an error on a ground ball scored one run leaving the bases loaded. A single by McMullen scored two runs and gave the Rangers a 8-0 lead.

The Gunners scored two runs in the fourth and one run in the sixth to cut the lead to five, but a solo home run by McMullen extended the Rangers’ lead back to six. The Rangers were also able to get one run in the seventh to make the game 10-3 giving the Rangers their fifth league win of the season.

Shawn Schultz started on the mound for the Rangers, going six and a third innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing three runs on six hits. Justin Pyan pitched two and two thirds innings, striking out two and walking two. The top hitters for Merrill include Kyle McMullen (4H, 3RBI, 1R, Double, HR), Brad Kanitz (2H, 2RBI, 1BB, Double) and Trevor Asmundsen (3H, 3R, Double).