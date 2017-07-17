Nancy L. Nedden, age 84, of Merrill, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home surrounded by family. She was born February 2, 1933 in Stanley, WI to the late Leo and Helen (VanZutphen) Olson. Nancy and Robert Lee Nedden were united in marriage on June 19, 1953 in Cornell, WI. He preceded her in death February 10, 2003.

Nancy worked many years as secretary at Lincoln County Social Services. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, biking, and flower gardening. Nancy was a self-proclaimed choc-a-holic. She absolutely loved being with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed them being involved with sports so she could cheer them on. She supported her grandchildren in all of their accomplishments. Nancy was a member of a local sewing club and enjoyed her time with fellow seamstress’

Survivors include her four children: Deb Nedden, Robert (Holly) Nedden Jr., John (Renee) Nedden, and Lynda (John) Nedden-Durst; nine grandchildren: Sunshine (Al Sauer) Nimz, Chandra (John Luukkonen) Nimz, Ellen (Michael Roberts) Scheelk, Caleb, Eli, Breanna, Megan, and Ashlyn Nedden, Dylan and Ryan Durst; 2 great-grandchildren: Elsa and Lucie; two sisters: Mary (Tom) Houle and Sheri Hauser; one sister-in-law: Ann Olson; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Robert, brother: Jack Olson, brother-in-law: Larry Hauser, brother and sister-in-law: Don and Char Olson, niece: Cindy Olson, and mother-in-law: Clara Hagman.

Mass for Nancy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower. Fr. Charlie Hoffmann will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of service, also at Holy Cross Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Nancy’s name to Lincoln County Humane Society. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.