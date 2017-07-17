Merrill police reports

July 14

1:30 p.m.- An officer responded to an animal at large complaint. The caller advised the neighbor is continually allowing their dog to run loose in the area. The dog was observed running loose and the owner was cited for animal at large.

July 16

12:39 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller had their locked garage broken into and items were stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

5:28 p.m.- An officer responded to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised they went into their upstairs neighbor’s apartment to remove the dog that had been barking for three hours. Contact was made with the caller who again admitted to trespassing into the upstairs apartment. Contact was made with the dog owner who wanted the caller cited for trespassing. The female caller was cited for criminal trespass to a dwelling.

6:37 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated a male driving a white truck was in the car wash and had almost struck a vehicle and did strike the money machine. Contact was made with the male driver who displayed signs of intoxication. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense.