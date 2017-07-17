Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 61-year-old Merrill man was cited last Sunday evening for an OWI. Deputies responded to State Rd. 107 and Eggert Drive in the Town of Rock Falls after receiving a report of a one vehicle crash.

A 52-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested last Monday evening on a felony warrant issued in Lincoln County Court for theft by contractor.

A 24-year-old Irma man was arrested Monday evening on several charges following a traffic stop. The man was stopped for having expired plates. A check showed the man was wanted in Lincoln County Court for failing to appear on several criminal traffic charges. He was also driving with a revoked license and was drinking in violation of his probation rules.

Firefighters from the Town of Russell and Pine River along with a deputy responded to a reported structure fire Wednesday morning in the Town of Schley. Just before 8 a.m., a resident of County Rd. G called 911 to report a fire in the residence. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to an interior wall, no significant damage or injury was reported.

A 44-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The woman turned herself into jail staff after the warrant was issued for violating terms of her probation.

Sheriff Jeff Jaeger is reminding residents to be wary of transient contractors offering services at discounted rates as the potential customer is likely part of a scam. This past week a resident of the Town of Scott reported a man stopped by their residence and offered to do asphalt repair and sealing. When the job was completed the owner refused to pay for the services due to the poor quality work that was performed. Sheriff Jaeger himself received a visit at his rural Merrill home from a transient contractor offering to do low cost work. Sheriff Jaeger noted in many of these cases the workers often use substandard materials and do a minimal job. Some demand payment in advance or change the quoted price once the job is complete. They have often left the area by the time law enforcement becomes involved. If you need home repair be sure to use a reputable well known contractor.

A 32-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Friday afternoon on a warrant charge. The woman was stopped on Sunset Drive outside of Merrill and a check showed she was wanted for violating terms of her probation.

At least two people were injured after a two vehicle crash in the Town of Bradley Sunday morning. The crash occurred on US Hwy. 8 at Northern Lights Circle Drive at 9:44 a.m. One vehicle rear ended another after it had slowed to turn onto Northern Lights Circle. Two people were transported to Ministry Sacred Heart. The Tomahawk Fire Department assisted on the scene as US Hwy. 8 was partially closed for an hour.

Only two people reported striking deer this past week. An Ogema woman was injured last Monday morning when she swerved to miss a deer and rolled her vehicle in the Town of Tomahawk. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on State Rd. 86 near the Price County line. The woman received non–life threatening injuries. On Monday evening a Merrill man struck and injured an owl on US Hwy. 51 near County Rd. Q. Raptor Education Group was contacted about the injured bird. On Thursday evening a Hurley man struck and killed two bear cubs on US Hwy. 51 just north of US Hwy. 8.