Felony charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Eric D. Slocum, 22 of Wausau– Appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on July 10; facing a Felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to court records. Slocum was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on July 9; during which he was reportedly observed outside a closed business by a Merrill Officer on patrol.

During contact, Slocum reportedly advised he had come to Merrill to visit taverns and meet new friends and was currently awaiting a ride back to Wausau. Slocum further indicated he had visited a nearby tavern, but did not drink.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered Slocum was on probation. A check with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections-Division of Probation and Parole, resulted in a hold being placed on Slocum. Prior to being taken into custody, a search of Slocum’s person yielded a quantity of a white crystalline substance, which later tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Slocum was released from the Lincoln County Jail on July 12, on $2,000 signature bond.

John E. Becker, 38 of Merrill– Appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on July 7; facing a Felony charge of 4th Offense-Operating While Intoxicated.

According to court records, Becker was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on June 10; during which he was reportedly stopped by a Merrill Officer, upon the officer observing Becker’s vehicle operating with a defective exhaust system. During contact with Becker, the investigating officer indicated Becker reportedly admitting to “having a few beers” prior to driving. Upon further investigation, it was reportedly discovered Becker was on probation.

Becker reportedly submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test with a sample result of .144 Breath Alcohol Content.

Becker was released from the Lincoln County Jail on July 10, on $2,500 signature bond with conditions of; not possessing or consuming alcoholic beverages or controlled substances; or non-prescribed prescription drugs, as well as not entering tavern premises