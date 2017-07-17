Eleanor “Elly” Tuszka age 80, of Plover, passed away Saturday morning July 15, 2017 at the Portage County Health Care Center.



Visitation for Elly will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on Wednesday July 19, 2017 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel in Stevens Point. Private burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery at a later date.



Elly was born December 19, 1936 in Merrill, the daughter of Edward and Marian (Braun) Rostal. She graduated from Merill High School in 1954. In 1958, Elly earned her Math Degree with a minor in Physical Education at UWSP. She married Richard “Dick” Tuszka on October 4, 1958 in Iowa. Elly began her teaching career at Racine Horlick High School and then at Rosholt High, spending one year at each, before spending two years at Iola. She then began teaching Phy Ed at P.J. Jacobs High School and transitioned into teaching Math. She concluded her career at SPASH retiring in 1989. Elly enjoyed playing golf and tennis. She was the 1974 Stevens Point Country Club Champion and in 2005 shot a Hole-In-One. Elly also liked to sew, knit, and care for her dogs. She was an avid Packer, Brewer, Badger fan, and was a supporter of SPASH athletic events.



Elly is survived by her husband Dick, and their daughter Tammy (Tom) Bartosz, Stevens Point. Her brother: Richard (Patricia) Rostal, Eden Praire, MN and sisters: Shirley Krembs, Rhinebeck, NY; Doris Smith, Merrill. Her sister-in-law: Lark Rostal, Savage, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James, and her brother-in-laws: Dr. George Krembs and Stanley “Snuffy” Smith.



Elly’s family wishes to thank the staff of The Portage County Health Care Center south wing, for Elly’s exceptional care over the past 2 ½ years. Our family would also like to thank Ministry Hospice for the comfort provided to Elly and our family in her final days. A sincere thank you to our family and friends, who have supported us through this journey.

