Ministry Medical Group to hold WIAA sports physicals in Merrill

Ministry Medical Group, part of Ascension will be providing pre-participation physical screenings in July and August in Merrill for area athletes, as a convenience and cost savings for families.

During designated sports physical dates and times, Ministry Medical Group’s Merrill Clinic offers these examinations for $10.

A pre-participation physical includes a complete medical history, sport-specific history, orthopedic and physical exam. These screenings will be open to any athletes attending junior high or high school (grades 6-12) and will meet all WIAA requirements for the 2017-2019 seasons. The WIAA card and history form will need to be filled out prior to the screening. Parents need to be present for any athletes under 18. Participants should wear a t-shirt and gym shorts.

WIAA Sports Physical Appointments are available at Ministry Medical Group, 3430 E. Main St., Merrill, at various times each week from July 17-Aug. 18.

This screening is not meant to take the place of an in-depth physical.

Athletes with conditions such as asthma, ADHD, heart disease, or diabetes should not participate in these screenings. A regular health care clinician should be seen for proper health and medication management.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 715-355-9700.