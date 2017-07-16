Deputies investigate USH 51 crash

Lincoln County deputies investigated a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on USH 51.

According to a press release, released Sunday morning; at approximately 9:30 AM Saturday morning, the Lincoln County 911 Communications Center received a call of a one-vehicle crash near the southbound lane of USH 51, south of Nelson Avenue in the Town of Birch.

Evidence on scene indicated the vehicle left the roadway, traveled through the ditch while striking several small trees and a drainage ditch, before coming to a stop. The driver-identified as Lyle Ahles- and passennger-identified as Rosalia Ahles- both of Prairie Du Chien, Wis. were injured in the crash. Both were transported to Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center in Merrill, and later transported to Wausau-Aspirus Hospital for treatment. As of 7 AM Sunday morning, both victims are reportedly in stable condition at Wausau-Aspirus Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Both victims were reportedly wearing their seat belts and drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.