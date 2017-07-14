Post 46 ends losing streak

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Merrill Post 46 was able to end their eight game losing steak last night as they took down Stevens Point. Stevens Point snagged the early lead, but Merrill was able to battle back for the 8-6 win.

After allowing four runs in the first three innings, Merrill found themselves down. In the bottom of the third inning Trevor Asmundsen singled to lead off, followed by a walk to Nick Bowe. Ryan Golisch came up next and crushed a three run homer over the left field fence to bring the game within one run. Post 46 was able to tie the game in the inning. After Kole Meyer and Brody Gerhke singled to get runners on first and third, Zach Anderson came to the plate and drove in Meyer with a single.

Stevens Point reclaimed their lead in the top of the fourth scoring two runs to make it a 6-4 game. In their half of the inning Post 46 was able to strike back for one run. A single by Bowe followed by a walk to Golisch had a runner in scoring position with two outs for Brian Timm. Timm came through with a single to score Bowe and make it a one run game. In the bottom of the fifth inning Merrill was able to take control of the game, scoring three runs. Anderson got the rally started for Merrill after being hit by a pitch. Anderson was followed by a double by Brett Seubert and walks to both Asmundsen and Ty Belfiori to score one run. Bowe would later bounce into a fielders choice that scored another run for Post 46. Golisch followed Bowe with a single to score another and make the score 8-6.

Pitching for Merrill was Vinnie Galella. Galella went all seven innings, striking out two, walking three, and giving up six runs (three earned runs) on nine hits. The top hitters for Post 46 include Ryan Golisch (2H, 4RBI, 1R, 1BB, HR), Nick Bowe (2H, 1RBI, 2R, 1BB) and Trevor Asmundsen (1H, 2R, 1BB).