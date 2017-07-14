Merrill police reports

July 10

1:02 a.m.- An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle which fled from the officer. The vehicle turned down a dead end street and the driver fled on foot from the vehicle. The male driver was located and was arrested for fleeing an officer. He was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana.

10:20 p.m.- Officers responded to a domestic incident. The male party was found to have a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. The domestic matter is being referred to the district attorney for his review.

July 11

5:51 p.m.- Officers responded to a domestic complaint. The caller stated they could hear their neighbors yelling and the female was yelling to “stop hurting me.” There was no answer at the door and officers gained entry into the residence. Contact was made with the two parties involved and a child who was at the residence. The male party was arrested for an active warrant. Both parties denied any physical altercation and neither had any apparent injuries.

6:36 p.m.- Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated two parties were lying in a vehicle and had been doing so since noon. Contact was made with the two parties who were passed out in the vehicle. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and officers located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The male was arrested for possession of marijuana and a probation hold. The female was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 12

4:54 p.m.- Officers responded to the 200 block of Pine Ridge Avenue for a Domestic Disturbance. As a result, a male will be charged with Battery, Disorderly Conduct and Damage to Property.

July 13

11:44 a.m.- A male was arrested for a probation violation and was taken to the jail.

5 p.m.- Officers went to an address on Riverside Avenue and arrested a male for an active arrest warrant.

7:13 p.m.- A male and female were arrested for active arrest warrants during a traffic stop on East 1st Street.