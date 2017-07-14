Les& Jim’s showcase remodel project; historic mural

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Thursday afternoon, Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes ownership and graphic designers Eric Geiss and Jen Brilowski, celebrated the culmination of a 7-month remodeling project of the bowling alley with a ‘Grand Re-Opening’ Celebration.

Included in the project was the update and installation of a new state of the art Brunswick Scoring System as well as a complete overhaul of the lane masks, to include a mural depicting a collective summary of the city’s history. From one side of the bowling area to the other, a pictorial history of the city is depicted; from the days of “Jenny” to various historic structures and relics such as the trolley system, Scott Mansion and The original Badger Hotel; to ‘modern day’ Merrill.



< > Merrill Chamber of Commerce ambassadors join Les & Jims Lincoln Lanes owners, staff and family as well as Graphic Designers Eric Geiss and Jen Brilowski; celebrating the Lincoln Lanes 'grand re-opening' with a ribbon cutting event Thursday afternoon