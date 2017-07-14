Late comeback wasn’t enough for Post 46

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In Wednesday afternoon’s game in Wausau, Post 46 lost to Wausau United in a tight game. The bats were cold for Post 46 but a big fifth inning kept them in the game.

After Post 46 went down in order to start the game, Wausau took the early lead scoring two runs. They were also able to score two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning Merrill was finally able to get on the score board. Adam Detert led off the inning with a single to left field. Two fly outs later Dan Duginski was able to draw a walk. With runners on first and second base, Trevor Asmundsen came to the plate and hit a line drive over the fence bringing the score to 4-3. After the top of the fifth inning was over the game was called due to bad weather giving Wausau United the 4-3 win.

Pitching for Merrill was Ryan Golisch, going three innings, walking three batters, giving up six hits and four runs, two of which were earned. Trey Seubert pitched the last inning, not allowing a hit on three fly outs. The top offensive performances include Adam Detert (1H, 1R) and Trevor Asmundsen (1H, 3RBI, 1R, HR).