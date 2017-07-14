History Speaks at the Woodson History Center: An Introduction to the History & Usage of Ginseng

The Marathon County Historical Society will host “History Speaks: An Introduction to the History and Usage of Ginseng,” at 2 pm Saturday, August 12, 2017, at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Will Hsu of Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises will present this topic, part of the History Speaks series, in advance of the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival that will be held in Marathon County the third weekend in September.

Hsu will discuss how ginseng traditionally has been used in Eastern medicine, the differences between the major species of ginseng, and the plant’s unique place in central Wisconsin history.

There is no admission fee; however, donations are appreciated. Registration is not required.

The Historical Society is grateful to Janke Book Store and to Compass Properties for their sponsorship of the History Speaks series.

Visitors might also enjoy visiting our free exhibit spaces. The recently opened Rural Electrification: Outlet for Change depicts life before and after electricity made its slow way into rural areas of Marathon County in the 1930s and ‘40s. Our Stories: The History of Marathon County features reminiscences of how people arrived in this area, and how they worked and played in days gone by. Pieces of the Past: Quilts Tell a Story features 15 antique quilts with local ties that highlight friendships, compassion, economy, creativity and artistry of women whose stories might otherwise go untold.

For more information, please call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.