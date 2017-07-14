Deb Hauser to retire from WIAA

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Deb Hauser, the Associate Director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, announced her intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2017-18 school year after serving the membership for 25 years.

She has been a leading advocate for girls participation in sports and expanded sport opportunities for boys and girls, as well as a significant contributor in establishing association policies and regulations throughout her career. Her belief in the benefits achieved through participation in high school sports guided her through her 40-year career in high school sports and education.

During her career, Hauser has administered the sports of golf, soccer, tennis, swimming and diving, and basketball along with oversight of the Officials Program. Hauser is credited with successfully coordinating the change of venues from Madison to the Resch Center in Green Bay for the Girls State Basketball Tournament and from Madison to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee for Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournaments along with the move of the Boys and Girls State Golf Tournament to University Ridge in Madison.

Hauser was instrumental in expanding State Tournament opportunities by expanding basketball from four to five divisions, soccer from one division to four divisions, girls golf from one to two divisions and increasing the number of qualifiers for the State Individual Girls and Boys Tennis Tournaments along with the creation of the Boys and Girls Team Tennis Tournaments.

At the national level, Hauser was a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations Officials’ Quarterly Publications Committee for two years (1996-98) and served five years on the NFHS Soccer Rules Committee, including the last four years of that term as chair. She also served on the NFHS Equity Committee from 2004-07 and the Basketball Rules Committee from 2011-2014. In 2007, she received the NFHS Citation, which is regarded as one of the highest achievements in high school activities.