Christmas in July at the Aquatic Center

The Bierman Family Aquatic Center held the first annual Christmas in July on July 14.

“As this is my first year as the Aquatic Manager, I wanted to create events that families would love!,” said Aquatic Center Director Elizabeth Smith, “We had Christmas decorations and music, Santa cookies, and games and of course Santa made an appearance.”

Some of the games included a cannon ball contest, snow ball toss (water balloon toss) and a wet t-shirt relay race.

“I wanted to make it feel like Christmas for someone and give back to the community so donations from patrons were brought in for the Lincoln County Humane Society to receive $1 off their admissions,” Smith added. “I would love for this to be a yearly event!”

The next big event at the Bierman Family Aquatic Center is the Hawaiian Luau which is Wednesday, Aug. 21.