Tomahawk woman wins HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2017

Stacy Bolder’s name randomly selected from over 87 million sweepstakes entries to win Scottsdale home that blends technology and desert modern style

When Tomahawk resident Stacy Bolder sat down with family at a local sports bar and restaurant for an early 40th birthday brunch, she had no idea she was about to receive the most unforgettable birthday present of her life. HGTV® Smart Home 2017 host and interior designer Tiffany Brooks, undercover as a waitress in training, delivered the good news by telling Bolder that she had won the stunning Southwestern-style home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Planned by local architect Candelaria Design Associates and constructed by local builder Eagle Luxury Properties, the home is part of a grand prize package valued at more than $1.5 million. In addition to the home and all its furnishings, the package includes a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e 4MATIC® and $100,000 from national mortgage lender Quicken Loans®.

“It is so surreal,” Bolder said. “I never in a million years thought this would ever happen to me!”

Bolder, a teacher in the Tomahawk school district for 17 years who also serves as her school’s athletic director, thought her waitress looked familiar, but it wasn’t until she spotted Brooks with an HGTV microphone that it started to click. When Brooks delivered an ice cream cake bearing the message “You’re the winner!” to her table, Bolder was in disbelief. “I was blown away,” the self-described HGTV super fan explained. “It blows my mind that I would even have the opportunity to see the house, much less win it!”

Bolder’s sister and brother-in-law, whose residence in Phoenix is what spurred Bolder to enter the sweepstakes, were in town visiting and were part of the ambush planning. They kept the news to themselves to ensure maximum surprise value for Bolder, her husband and their two sons.

HGTV Smart Home 2017 is a single-level Southwestern-style home with approximately 3,300-square-feet, three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and is cleverly constructed with tech gadgets and smart solutions to enhance entertaining and everyday living. It features a spacious three-car garage, a wet bar, home office, generous pantry and laundry area, as well as a sleek, modern pool for cooling off in the desert heat. Brooks used a variety of stone, metal, wood, leather and glass materials throughout the home to give it a current and authentic style full of nods to Arizona’s heritage.

Bolder and her husband will be in Scottsdale soon to see the home for the first time. Viewers can watch her reaction to the birthday ambush and see her first tour of the home by tuning in to the HGTV Smart Home 2017 Giveaway Special, airing Friday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. ET on HGTV.

The fully furnished HGTV Smart Home 2017 is Energy Star 3 certified and Bronze-level Green certified and features products provided by national advertising partners including Bassett Furniture, Mercedes-Benz USA, Quicken Loans®, Bush Brothers & Company, Daikin North America LLC, Farmers Insurance®, Gorilla Glue, HGTV HOME™ by Sherwin-Williams, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Kohler, OxiClean™, Rinnai America Corporation, VELUX® Skylights, Hunter Douglas, Kohler Generators, Legrand, North America, and Ply Gem Building Products.