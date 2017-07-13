Bridges Virtual Academy recognized with Digital Content and Curriculum Achievement Award for 2016-17

Bridges Virtual Academy, a virtual charter school in partnership with Merrill Area Public Schools since 2012, was chosen as one of 10 Honoree schools for the Digital Content and Curriculum Award for 2016-17.

The Digital Content and Curriculum Award is sponsored by the Center for Digital Education (CDE) in partnership with the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE). This is a national award honoring schools for achievement in the use of technology and digital curriculum to deliver instruction.

On June 26, 2017, the CDE recognized K-12 schools that are breaking new ground in the use of digital content and curriculum. The awards were presented at the fifth annual Digital Content and Curriculum Achievement Awards in San Antonio, TX.

“These schools are successfully implementing digital content and curriculum in ways that are improving student success,” said Dr. Kecia Rey, executive director of the Center for Digital Education. “In doing so, they are setting a great example for other schools to follow in how to use technology to spark student engagement.”

Digital Content and Curriculum (DCCAA) awards are presented to schools in three categories: Large District/Schools (12,000 or more students), Medium District/Schools (3,000 to 12,000 students), and Small District/Schools (up to 3,000 students). Bridges Virtual Academy is an Honoree in the K12 Small School District Category. The nomination and subsequent award were given to BVA for its innovative approach to personalized instruction, use of a hybrid Project-Based learning approach in the virtual setting, maximizing the use of technology and technology resources, high return rate for students, and the low cost to provide the instruction.