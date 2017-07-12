T. B. Scott Summer Library Program going strong!

Hundreds of area children have signed up for the Library Summer Reading Program and there is still time for you to register your child, too! Children can read, learn and earn prizes all summer long from June 12 through July 31. Teens have their own reading program and challenges. Regardless of age, everyone becomes a winner at the T. B. Scott Library this summer!

Upcoming library events at a glance include:

July 13- 11 a.m., Preschool Peanut Butter Picnic (ages 2–5)

July 13- 1 p.m., Teen Time S’more Solar Fun (grades 4 and up)

July 17- 9:30 a.m., Build with Lego’s (ages 3 and up)

July 17- 9:45 a.m., Family Film, call the library for film title (ages 5 and up)

July 18- 11 a.m., Tail Waggin’ Tutors (ages 5 and up)

July 18- 12 p.m., Lunch Bunch (for next fall’s grades 3–5)

July 19- 10 a.m., Traveling Lantern Theatre Company (all ages PRMS auditorium)

July 20- @ 1 p.m., Teen Time-Minecraft (for grades 4 and up)