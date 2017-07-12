Sierra Pacific success leads to additional local jobs

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Monday afternoon, Sierra Pacific Windows-Merrill announced a 40% increase in production over the course of the last year, which in turn has led to the addition of 20 new jobs in the Merrill plant; including production, maintenance and customer service positions.

According to plant manager Jeff Schneider, the increase in production and subsequent jobs is symbolic of the company’s nationwide expansion, in terms of both production and marketing.

“The growth we have experienced here in Merrill is just one example of the growth Sierra Pacific Industries has experienced nationwide,” he explains.

“Prior to the Hurd acquisition in August of 2014, Sierra Pacific was strictly a west-coast company. “Since then our windows and doors production and distribution has grown nationwide. We are now a presence in national trade shows, national marketing and we consider ourselves a competitor in the national window and door market.”

The Merrill facility boasts an annual payroll of $3.5 million; maintaining a 1st shift production staff of 110 employees, and a recently created 2nd shift of 10 employees.

“One of the neat things for me as a plant manager, is I am a Merrill native,” Schneider adds.

“I have worked in other Sierra Pacific facilities around the country and I came home in 2014 following the Hurd acquisition. I am proud to say the team we have here at the Merrill facility is one of the best I have ever worked with. My employees work hard and they prove it with their production and the accurate, on-time shipping of our products. Our customers rely and expect that from us, and we haven’t let them down. What’s even better is Sierra Pacific offers opportunities for anyone to come in fresh out of high school and start a career” he adds.

“We offer a competitive starting wage, great benefits and opportunity for advancement. Whether someone comes in to start here at the Merrill facility, Medford or somewhere else; they have opportunities to branch off in a variety of areas such as management, maintenance, sales or customer service positions at our locations around the country. We are a growing company with endless opportunities.”

“Our work here at the Merrill facility has played a key role in the expansion of the company nationwide and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Founded in the 1950’s by Archie “Red” Emmerson, Sierra Pacific Windows and Doors operates out of an Anderson, CA based Headquarters, employs over 4,500 employees and maintains production facilities across the west coast in the states of California, Oregon, Washington as well as facilities here in Merrill and Medford.

As Schneider adds, if projections prove accurate; additional jobs could be forthcoming as soon as next year.