Resource center to offer babysitting clinic

A babysitting training clinic will be offered Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Lincoln County Family Resource Center, 201B Stange St., Merrill. Students in grades 5-8 are invited to come and learn the basics of how to safely provide care for young children and also get ideas for fun activities to do with the children.

The cost is $20 per student. Class size is limited and this class fills quickly.

When registration is confirmed, paperwork will be mailed. Participants must bring the completed registration form, a signed parent consent form, and a bag lunch to the training.

This program is provided by the Northwoods Family Resource Center Network. Call 715-539-9228 by Aug. 2, 2017 to register.