Post 46 continues to stuggle after loss to Sixers

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In last night’s game in Stevens Point, Merrill Post 46 took on the Stevens Point Sixers losing by a score of 14-6. Merrill had the offense going, tallying 12 hits in the game, but they just couldn’t keep up with the Sixers’ scoring.

Merrill was the first to score putting up one run in the top of the first. Mason Smith got the inning going with a one out infield single and was followed by a double to center field by Nick Bowe. Ryan Golisch batted with runners on second and third and grounded out to the short stop but it was enough to get Smith across the plate. Stevens Point had an answer however, scoring one run in the second and five runs in the third to take an early 6-1 lead. Merrill was able to cut down the lead to just two runs after scoring two runs in the fourth inning and another one in the fifth. The fourth inning was led off by a single by Golisch who was followed up by Brian Timm who also singled. After a ground ball got Golisch to third base, Dan Duginski singled to right field to score Golisch. A walk would then load the bases for Vinnie Galella who hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field to score Kole Meyer from third. The fifth inning was started by Bowe and Golisch where back-to-back singles had Merrill looking to get more runs on the board. Three ground outs in a row would end the inning for Post 46, however Bowe was able to make it home to make it a 6-4 game.

The Sixers were able to take over from there scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. Post 46 was able to get two more runs but it would not be enough as they lost by a score of 14-6.

Pitching for Merrill was Zach Anderson who threw three innings, striking out two, walking one, allowing six runs and eight hits. Brody Gerhke threw two innings, walking four and giving up eight runs on six hits. Adam Detert also pitched an inning, walking one and giving up no runs or hits. The top hitters for Post 46 include Mason Smith (2H, 1R), Nick Bowe (2H, 1R, Double), Brian Timm (2H, 1R, Double), Ryan Golisch (2H, 1RBI, 1R) and Trey Seubert (2H, 1RBI, 1BB).