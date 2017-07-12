Packers Hall of Fame kicker coming to Barleyfest

Super Bowl XXXI Champion and Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame kicker Chris Jacke will be the special guest at the 10th Annual Lincoln Lager Barleyfest on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Smith Center Arena in the Merrill Area Recreation Complex. Jacke will be in attendance from 2-4 p.m. and will be signing autographs and interacting with Barleyfest patrons.

Jacke’s appearance is presented by AmericInn, Arby’s and Pine Ridge Convenience Store of Merrill.

Barleyfest tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

There will be a special advance ticket offering of two for $40, to be held at Pine Ridge Convenience Store on Thursday, July 20.

