City Band presents ‘Polka Man, Go’

A-one and a-two!! It’s a polka kind of night at the Normal Park gazebo. The Merrill City Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. to bring the audience an evening of true toe tapping tunes. In keeping with the theme, polkas including the “Beer Barrel,” “Pennsylvania,” “Tritsch-Tratsch,” “Pizzicato,” “Rain Rain,” “Liechensteiner (in honor of Herr Storm) and others will ring out. Also in keeping with the theme, the band will perform “Pokemon Theme,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “Go Daddy-O,” and more. Something for everyone!

The kids, and kids at heart, can get into the night with the “Chicken Dance” and the kiddie parade. Following the march through the park, the little ones will receive some goodies and a coupon for free ice cream at Dairy Queen, Briq’s, Culver’s, or Cup N Cone. You can probably already smell the delicious popcorn that HAVEN offers! The 50/50 raffle continues, with last week’s winner pocketing $174.

All concerts are free and the public is invited to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy an evening of great concert band music. Please join us for the event and to cheer on the continued construction in Normal Park! Cancellation decisions because of inclement weather are made by 4 p.m., because of the enormous amount of equipment and supplies that must be set up in advance.

See you all tonight as you Polka Man Go to the park!