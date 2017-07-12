2nd Annual Tractor Pull pounds the Festival Grounds

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

If you happened to hear hours of screaming motors and observed continuous plumes of black smoke Saturday evening on the city’s east-side, rest easy.

What you were hearing was the thunderous medley of the 2nd Annual Merrill Tractor Pull at the Merrill Festival Grounds; sanctioned by both the Wisconsin Tractor Puller’s Association (WTPA) and National Tractor Puller’s Association (NTPA) and sponsored in part by River Valley Bank.

According to River Valley Marketing Manager Susan Ryman, nearly 1,000 people turned out to enjoy the event along with the favorably warm weather. Over 90 drivers competed in the event in 15 different classes and at the culmination Saturday night, a $4,500 purse had been awarded.