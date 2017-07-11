Stabbing suspect faces charges

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing which occurred in the township of Bradley on Saturday, July 8, around 1:30 a.m. In the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified and was taken into custody without incident. The victim in the matter was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. His condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Charges are expected to be brought forward at an initial court appearance on Monday, July 17, after which more information will be available.