Rangers get two wins over the weekend

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In Saturday night’s game in D.C. Everest the Merrill Rangers took on the D.C. Everest Merchants. The Rangers were able to get the win by a score of 7-4.

The Rangers got on the board early scoring four runs in the first inning. A single by Adam Messerschmidt followed by a walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for the Rangers. Kyle McMullen singled to center to score one run. Chase Nelson scored from third base on a wild pitch that also moved runners to second and third. Brad Kanitz hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field to score the runner from third. McMullen would later score on a wild pitch to get the fourth run of the inning across. Everest was able to score one run in the first inning, two runs in the third and eventually tie the game at four in the fourth inning.

The Rangers were able to reclaim the lead in the seventh scoring one run thanks to an Everest error. In the eighth inning Kyle McMullen led off with a double to center field and would score as the Merchants commited an error leaving Chris Grunenwald at second base. Grunenwald scored as Kanitz hit a double to center field making the score 7-4.

Pitching for the Rangers was Shawn Shultz who went six innings, striking out two, walking one, allowing four runs on 11 hits. Justin Pyan pitched the last three innings striking out two, walking three, and allowing four hits. The top hitters for the Rangers include Kyle McMullen (2H, 1RBI, 2R, Double) and Brad Kanitz (1H, 2RBI, 1BB, Double).

Rangers down Abbotsford

On Sunday afternoon the Rangers traveled to take on Abbotsford. The game went 11 innings but the Rangers were able to take the victory.

Abbotsford got the jump on the Rangers early, scoring one run in the first inning. In the fourth inning a single and an error would get a runner to second base for the Rangers where a single by Brad Kanitz would be good enough to score the runner and even up the game. The Rangers got their first lead of the game in the eighth inning. Back to back singles to start the inning followed by a sacrifice bunt left runners at second and third with one out. A walk followed by an Abbotsford error was enough for the runner from third base to score making the score 2-1.

The Rangers scored another run in the top of the ninth inning but Abbotsford responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to even up the game at three. With two outs in the 11th inning Chase Nelson hit a triple to right center field and would score on a single by Jared Schmeltzer to give the Rangers the 4-3 win.

Doing the pitching for the Rangers was Chase Nelson. Nelson threw all 11 innings striking out nine, walking two, allowing three runs on seven hits. Top hitters for the Rangers include Jared Schmeltzer (3H, 1RBI, 2R), Chase Nelson (3H, 1R, Triple) and Brad Kanitz (2H, 2RBI).