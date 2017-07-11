Post 46 gets swept in Merrill tournament

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In Friday night’s game against Holmen, Post 46 would lose by a score of 9-2. Post 46 struggled on defense commiting 7 errors in the game.

Merrill was first to get on the board as they scored two runs in the top of the second inning. Ryan Golisch led off the inning with a walk followed by Kole Meyer who hit a single to left field moving Golisch over to second. Dan Duginski popped up to shallow left field where Holmen’s first baseman dropped the ball allowing Golisch to score and Mason Smith to move over to third. Smith later scored on a passed ball by the Holmen catcher giving Post 46 a 2-0 lead.

Holmen went on to score one run in the bottom of the second and two more in the bottom of the third inning to give them a 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, two errors and a walk by Merrill helped Holmen on their way to score five runs, increasing their lead to 9-2 which would be the final score.

Pitching for Post 46 was Ryan Golisch who threw five innings striking out four, walking three, allowing nine runs on eight hits. Trey Seubert also piteched an inning walking one and not giving up any hits or runs. The top offensive performances for Post 46 include Ryan Golisch (1H, 1BB, 1R.) and Kole Meyer (1H).

Rhinelander Tops Merrill

Saturday’s noon game was Merrill vs. Rhinelander with Rhinelander coming out on top in five innings by a score of 11-1.

Rhinelander scored early and often getting one run in the top of the first inning, four runs in the second, four more runs in the third, and two runs in the fourth to take an 11-0 lead. Post 46 was able to muster up one run in the bottom of the fifth inning on the power of a home run by Trey Seubert, however it would not be enough as the ten-run-rule took effect ending the game at 11-1.

Pitching for Merrill was Nick Bowe who threw one and two thirds innings striking out one, walking six, allowing five runs off of two hits. Cole Zimmerman threw two and a third innings striking out one, walking one, allowing six runs on seven hits. The top hitters for Merrill were Kole Meyer (2H) and Trey Seubert (2H, 1RBI, 1R, HR).

Post 46 loses to Everest

Saturday night’s game featured Merrill and D.C. Everest with Everest being the home team and winning the game by a score of 8-5.

Post 46 was able to strike first as singles by Ty Belfiori and Nick Bowe got runners on early in the top of the first inning. Trey Seubert later drew a walk to load the bases where Dan Duginski got hit by a pitch to push across Belfiori for the game’s first run. Everest was able to strike back instantly scoring two of their own in the bottom of the first, along with one more in the second. Merrill got another run across as Nick Bowe led the third inning off with a single where he was able to advance to third base on a ground out and would later score on a wild pitch making the score 3-2 in favor of Everest. Everest fired back in their half of the third scoring two runs on a home run but Merrill was able to get those two runs right back in the top of the fourth. Zach Anderson singled to start the inning and was followed by Belfiori who was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch would move the runners to second and third for Nick Bowe where a single scored Anderson from third. Kole Meyer would follow Bowe with a single of his own scoring Belfiori in the process and making it a 5-4 game.

Everest was able to take control in their half of the inning scoring two of their own and scoring another in the sixth, Merrill was able to get one more run in their half of the sixth however it wasn’t enough as Everest won 8-5.

Starting on the mound for Merrill was Vinnie Galella. He threw four innings striking out four, walking five, aloowing seven runs on seven hits. Alex Gerhke pitched two innings walking one, and allowing one run on one hit. The top hitters for Merrill include Nick Bowe (3H, 1RBI, 1R), Zach Anderson (2H, 1R) and Kole Meyer (2H, 2RBI).

Merrill falls to Holmen

In Sunday morning’s game against Holmen Post 46 lost 6-2.

Holmen scored early getting two runs in the first inning and another one in the second. In the bottom of the third inning Merrill was able to get a run with a single by Zach Anderson and another single by Brody Gerhke to score Anderson. Post 46 was also able to put up a run in the fourth inning. Kole Meyer started the inning with a walk and was followed by Trey Seubert who reached on an error. Cole Zimmerman reached on a walk to load the bases where Anderson was able to hit a sacrifice fly ball to score Meyer making the score 3-2.

Merrill would not score another run however Holmen would put up one run in the fifth and two more runs in the seventh inning to close out the game.

Pitching for Merrill was Brett Seubert going six and a third innings striking out four, walking two, and allowing six runs on eight hits. Trey Seubert came in with one out in the seventh and got the final two outs. Top offensive performances include Trevor Asmundsen (2H), Zach Anderson (1H, 1RBI, 1R) and Brody Gerhke (1H, 1RBI).