Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner, Jason Lemmer, advises that the fog sealing that was supposed to take place today has been canceled it is rescheduled for Tuesday, July 11 which includes the following roads (weather permitting):

County Road X between US 64 & US 17 in the Towns of Schley and Russell will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County Road C between US 17 & County Road K from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.