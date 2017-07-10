Merrill Police reports

July 4

4:12 a.m.- Officers responded to the 200 Block of East 2nd Street for a report of a male party pounding on the door to a residence and yelling. Officers located the intoxicated male party and found that he had broken the glass door of the residence. The male was unable to explain why he was pounding on the door to that particular residence. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to jail. A criminal damage to property charge may also be forthcoming.

7:10 p.m.- An officer investigated a battery complaint. Suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

July 6

10:17 a.m.- An officer responded to a fraud complaint. The caller stated a male party attempted to use a debit card at the business and when it was decline he threw it away. The employee grabbed the debit card which had a female’s name on it. Contact was made with the male suspect who was arrested for unauthorized use of an identity’s identification document. The suspect had located the debit card while cleaning a hotel room.

9:59 p.m.- An officer responded to a criminal damage to property complaint. The caller advised a male party had shot out their car window with a BB gun and also struck a female in the leg who was sitting in the vehicle. The male suspect fled on foot from the residence. The suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

July 7

1:52 p.m.- A female was arrested for a Probation Violation and was transported to the jail.

7:56 p.m.- Officers located a male in the 600 block of East 2nd Street with outstanding warrants. The male was arrested and transported to the jail.

July 8

5:16 a.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 Block of North State Street. A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was deployed and alerted to the presence of illegal substances within the vehicle. Officers located marijuana inside of the vehicle. Charges may be forthcoming after further investigation.

July 9

12:30 a.m.- An officer made contact with a suspicious male outside of a closed business in the 300 Block of Grand Avenue. The male was found to be in violation of his probation rules and as a result he was placed under arrest. After being placed under arrest, officers found that the male was in possession of methamphetamine. The male was transported to jail and was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

1:44 a.m.- An officer observed a group of individuals who appeared to be consuming alcohol underage in the 200 Block of North Foster Street. Upon making contact with those individuals, several were found to be underage and had consumed alcohol. Citations were issued to those who were in violation. An adult in the group was also issued a citation for encouraging an underage alcohol violation at her residence.

1:14 p.m.- A female reported the theft of an electronic cigarette in the 700 Block of North Memorial Drive. The investigation is ongoing.