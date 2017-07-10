Merrill man faces multiple Bail Jumping; Resisting an Officer charges

William N. Broome, 31 of Merrill- appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on July 3 facing charges in two separate cases. In the first case, Broome faced a charge of Misdemeanor-Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and two counts of Misdemeanor-Bail Jumping. In the second case, Broome was charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and two counts of Misdemeanor-Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

According to court records, Broome was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on June 30, during which was reportedly observed riding a bicycle by a Merrill Police Officer who was on patrol. Upon observing the officer, Broome reportedly peddled faster on the bicycle. Upon recognizing Broome-whom the officer reportedly knew to have outstanding arrest warrants-and exiting his patrol vehicle, the officer reportedly identified himself and demanded Broome stop.

Broome reportedly continued to flee, then dropped the bicycle and fled into a residence; locking the doors.

Several verbal attempts were made to have Broome exit, which he refused. Upon being advised of the arrival of newly sworn Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy “Poncho”, Broome reportedly exited the residence without further incident. The other case of which Broome was charged stems from a similar incident in early June when a law enforcement officer reportedly observed Broome. Broome then fled and eventually arrived at a residence, where he barricaded himself inside and defied demands from officers to exit.

Broome remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $750 cash bond.