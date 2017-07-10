Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 22-year-old Tomahawk man was injured last Monday morning following a crash in the Town of Tomahawk. The incident was reported on Zenith Tower Road north of State Rd. 86 at 5:06 a.m. The driver was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Ministry Sacred Heart Hospital. From there he was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Deputies are waiting test results to learn if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A 19-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Monday morning for violating terms of her probation. Deputies went to a home in the Town of Scott at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and arrested the woman after a warrant was issued.

A 33-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested early Tuesday morning on a criminal traffic charge after deputies responded to a one vehicle crash in the Town of Harrison. At 2 a.m., a 911 call reported the vehicle had rolled over on County Rd. B near County Rd. D. The driver was arrested for third offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, he was also cited for driving after revocation.

A 70-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Wednesday morning on a felony traffic charge. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle the man was operating on US Hwy. 51 north of County Rd. V for speeding. The vehicle did not stop until it reached the area of County Rd. S. The driver was arrested for a seventh offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of failing to stop.

A 22-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Wednesday evening on a warrant charge. Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Town of Bradley. When deputies ran a check on the man it showed he was wanted for violating terms of his probation.

A 21-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop in the Town of Scott. Just after 10 a.m., the man was stopped on County Rd. Q and County Rd. K for speeding. A check showed he had no driver’s license. The man was cited for speeding, operating after revocation and arrested for violating terms of his probation.

A 31-year-old Wausau man was arrested Saturday afternoon on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was a passenger in for speeding on State Rd. 17 at County Rd. J. A check showed the man was wanted by the Chippewa County Sheriff.

Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after deputies located a vehicle in the ditch in the Town of Corning just after 4 a.m. The driver, a 53-year-old Medford man, was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated first offense, the passenger, a 53-year-old Dorchester woman, was arrested for felony bail jumping. The woman had consumed alcohol which is prohibited by an open bond in Taylor County where the woman was charged with felony OWI.

The number of car deer crashes is starting to decline from previous weeks with 11 being reported. A Mosinee woman reported striking a bear on Friday afternoon on US Hwy. 51 near County Rd. A outside of Tomahawk.