Eileen L. Coonen, 96, of Merrill, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill.

Eileen was born February 8, 1921 in Whiting, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Patrick and Lucy (Bourassa) Keapock. She was raised in Menasha, Wisconsin and graduated from Menasha High School. Eileen attended Oshkosh Business College and was employed by Kimberly-Clark Corp. before her marriage. On March 11, 1943, she married Marvin J. Coonen in San Miguel, California. They later moved to Marinette, Wisconsin and then to Appleton, Wisconsin. In 1956, Marvin and Eileen moved to Merrill and raised their children. After Marvin’s death in 1971, Eileen worked at the T.B. Scott Library and then at Washington Elementary School as a secretary.

Eileen volunteered at the Merrill Food Pantry for over 20 years. She loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards and boating at their cottage in the Harrison Hills. She especially loved her visits with her grandsons, Andy and Alex. Eileen belonged to several bridge clubs in Merrill and was a member of the Merrill Lioness Club for many years. She was an excellent bridge player, loved reading and enjoyed traveling all over the world. She visited China, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Alaska, Morocco and the Caribbean with many of her best friends.

Survivors include her children, Phyllis Coonen, James (Julie) Coonen and Corliss (Robert) Jensen; her grandsons, Andrew Henrichs and Alex Henrichs; her sister, Bette Crane of Menasha; and many nieces and nephews. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents, Patrick and Lucy Keapock; her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Kenneth Maas; and her brother-in-law, Doug Crane.

The funeral service for Eileen will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill. Sister Rose Heil, FSPA, Chaplain will preside. Burial will take place in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. Tuesday at the Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society, Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services or the charity of your choice.

Thanks to the CNA’s and staff of Bell Tower Residence and a special thanks to Amber and Dan for their dedication and wonderful care given to Eileen during her residence there.

