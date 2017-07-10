Donald Raymond Baumann, 77, of the town of Texas, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

He was born in Wausau on December 18, 1939, to the late Herbert and Leona (Barthels) Baumann. Donald grew up on the family farm and attended school in the town of Texas. At the early age of 16 he decided to go and work at the Sunset Cheese Factory. By the time he turned 18 he had a milk route that he had purchased and was working. Donald was a hard worker and dedicated to his route, and he retired after many years of service at the age of 75. As a young man he met a girl from the city, Barbara Grob, and they were married in Wausau on October 21, 1961. Together they bought the family farm and continued farming until 2006.

Donald loved his family and they were a very important part of his life. He was a very kind and gentle man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He also enjoyed being a member of the card club, casino trips, and league bowling for many years. He was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, town of Wausau, where he was an usher and also served on many committees.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children, Lori (Jeff) Braatz, Donna Baumann, and Scott (Tonya) Baumann, all of Wausau; grandchildren, Josh Braatz, Jessica (Jeff) Geurink, Seth (Allie) Baumann, Sean Baumann, and Max Baumann; three great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Wallace) Hohn of Sheboygan; brothers-in-law, Edward Hahn of Mosinee and Jim (Teri) Grob of Appleton; sister-in-law, Suzanne Grob of Wausau; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leona; and sister, Sharon Hahn.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7505 North 33rd St, Wausau, with Rev. Scott Holoubek officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 11, at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A prayer service will follow at 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation will continue beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Mechanics Ridge Cemetery, town of Wausau.

