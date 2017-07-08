Ask an Official: Local police chiefs discuss impact of new sheriff K9 units

This week’s featured question reads:

“I heard the sheriff will be bringing two K9 units to the county, so does this mean the Merrill and Tomahawk police dogs will be retiring or replaced? It doesn’t seem like they have been around long enough to retire but then I again I’m sure the work they do is hard on their bodies. How long have they been around anyway? If they aren’t being replaced or retiring, that means we could have as many as four dogs on duty at once? I hope that is the case. From what I have read, they do a wonderful job. The more officers we have the better, even if some have four legs. It seems both of them are very loved by their communities!”

Answer as given by City of Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins:

Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins

“Tomahawk Police is not retiring our K9. We will continue to use ours the way that we have in the past. K9 “Vali” has been with us for four years and is a great addition to the agency. We anticipate that we will be able to keep her working for 4-6 more years. As far as the county, I do not know what or how they will work their agency’s unit. Rest assured as long as there is a need for the service of a K9 we will continue to provide this to our community.”

Answer as given by City of Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett:

Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett

“The Merrill PD K9 is by no means being replaced. K9 ‘”Eros” is still in his prime and has been with us since 2014.”

