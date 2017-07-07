Superintendent’s Corner…

By Dr. John Sample

Proud Superintendent

It’s nice to finally feel the warmth of summer as it appears those rainy days have moved on. There is nothing like a sunny central Wisconsin day to make our moods brighter and our outlook more cheerful.

In keeping with the positivity of summer, I am pleased to announce that our new website has been completed and is live. Please log on to www.mapsedu.org to see why we are excited about this accomplishment. The new website will provide our families with the information they need in a format that is more appealing.

Another new means of communication is the Bluejay Chat brought to us by our very own Merrill Productions. Nathan Meyer hosts this production in a “talk show” format. Bluejay Chat is recorded the day following each Board meeting and discusses information relevant to members of our community. I appear each week with another district guest as we discuss those matters important to the district. Three episodes of the Bluejay Chat have already been recorded and can be found by simply searching Merrill Area Public Schools YouTube or find them on our website.

The Building Merrill Together series is another informational venue offered to our community. Please mark your calendars for Monday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m. for the next discussion, Outside the School Walls: Exploring MAPS’ Potential. This event will take place at the T.B. Scott Free Library and community members are encouraged to attend. There will be time following the presentation for questions and discussion with school district administrators.

While our young learners don’t want to think about September just yet, I am pleased to announce that our Community Conversation Follow Up Meeting will be taking place on September 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library. This event provides an opportunity to share its progress in addressing the priorities discussed at our first Community Conversation event almost one year ago. Everyone is invited to attend, whether you were able to participate in the first Community Conversation event or not. Please contact Tammy Woller at 715-536-4581 extension 10002 for more information.

As my first year as the Superintendent has come and gone, I remain excited and optimistic regarding our partnership with the community. If there has been only one common theme during my first year, it would have to be communication. While our new website, Facebook page, Twitter account, Bluejay Radio appearances, Foto News/Merrill Courier articles and YouTube presentations provide much information to the community, it is the face-to-face interactions I appreciate most. I have had the opportunity to meet so many wonderful members of this community and I’m proud of the partnerships we have established. Our community is a great place full of fantastic people. I will continue to remain involved and look forward to many more conversations in the future. Please remember, my door is always open.