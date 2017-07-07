Summer Celebration raises funds for local charities

Park City Credit Union announced that the Summer Celebration helped raise $847 for Normal Park’s handicapped accessible playground and $650 for the Haunted Sawmill, an annual Boy Scouts fundraiser. The community celebration, which was chock full of family fun, attracted nearly 500 attendees.

The Optimist Club of Merrill is raising $250,000 to construct a playground area to enhance the lives of area youth with disabilities. When completed, the playground will be equipped with solid surface matting, wheelchair ramps, raised sandboxes and other mechanics to encourage climbing, sliding, swinging and balancing. The Optimist Club of Merrill continues to raise funds for this goal.

Following the public outcry at the closing of the Haunted Sawmill, the annual charity attraction returns this year following a one-year hiatus. The Haunted Sawmill is run entirely by volunteers with monies raised going to the Boy Scouts. Canned food items are also collected and donated to local food pantries.

Pictured from left are Samantha Bailey of PCCU, Jerry Hersil and Charise Weiger from the Haunted Sawmill, and Nicole Johnson of PCCU.

“After a very successful Summer Celebration, we are thrilled to support the Optimist Club and the Haunted Sawmill,” said Nicole Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. “The playground and the scouting program are excellent examples of a community coming together and creating opportunities for our youth to achieve success. Park City is proud to be a part of this community and we were happy to see so many smiling faces at our event.”

Held June 17 at Normal Park, this was Park City’s second annual Summer Celebration. The day featured bounce houses, music, face painting, a dunk tank, magic shows and yard games, including a life-size Candyland. The event was free and open to the public.