Pork in the Park Ribfest raffle

The Merrill Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a great raffle in honor of their upcoming Pork in the Park Ribfest on Sept. 16. They are raffling off not one, but two great grills. Pork in the Park Ribfest is one of Merrill’s largest single day events that draws rib lovers from all over Wisconsin.

First Place prize is a Primo Grill XL Oval with a Teak Cooking Station. The retail value of this grill set is $2,645. This heavy-duty, cast iron work horse is a charcoal grill. It is on display at Merrill Sheet Metal Works and can viewed in their display room.

Second Place prize is a Treager Pro Series 22 Grill. The retail value of this grill is $800. This is a great smoker style grill. It is on display at the Chamber office and can also be seen at Merrill Ace Hardware.

Third Place prize is $250 in cash, and Fourth Place prize is a Grill Utensil/Tool Set.

Tickets are only $20 each and only 300 will be sold. Tickets can be purchased at the Merrill Chamber office, Merrill Sheet Metal Works, Merrill Ace Hardware or from any Chamber board member. Winners do not need to be present to win. The drawing will take place at Pork in the Park Ribfest on Sept. 16 at the MARC.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the many great community programs sponsored each year by the Merrill Chamber of Commerce.