Merrill Lions elect new board members, officers

The Merrill Lions Club recently installed their Officers and Board of Directors for the upcoming 2017-2018 year. The Merrill Lions Club, in its 90th year, serves the community through service projects and donations. Please visit them at their fair stand at the Lincoln County Fair, July 26-30, 2for some delicious eats – shrimp, steak sandwiches, cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and a new treat this year, “bacon on a stick.”

New Board Members pictured, kneeling front are Ruth Ann Markewycz (Membership Chair) and Ron Kriehn (Tail Twister). Middle row, from left: Dennis Knott (Past District Governor), Jack Kasper (Treasurer), Kate Knott (Lion Tamer), Judeen Knott (First Vice President), Jon Wolf (Second Vice President), Ginny O’Brien (Two Year Director), Joel Schneider (One Year Director), Don Heyel (Two Year Director). Back row, from left: Terry Van Straten (Secretary), Ron Liberty (President), Ken Adams (Financial Secretary), Paul Proulx (One Year Director), Molly Schult (Third Vice President), Larry Marnholtz (One Year Director), and Lyman Hatz (Two Year Director). Not pictured are: Kurt Perra (Immediate Past President), Yurgen Markewycz (Public Relations), Beth Kautz (Accountant) and Bob Opsahl (Sunshine Chair).