Got lobster?

Lobsterfest ticket sales closing soon

Would you like to enjoy a fresh Maine lobster right here in Merrill? Well, you can! The third annual Lobsterfest to benefit the SafeRide Home program in Lincoln County will be held July 22 from 4-8 p.m. at Ballyhoos on Merrill’s west side.

Because the lobsters are pre-ordered to ensure freshness, tickets must be purchased in advanced, by July 14, at Ballyhoos or the Merrill Chamber office. Tickets at $40 each and include lobster, corn, potato, cole slaw, roll and dessert. Plus, your ticket will enter you for a chance to win two Lambeau Field luxury suite tickets for the Packers/Bears game on Thursday, Sept. 28. The package includes food & beverage at Lambeau Field and is valued at over $1,500.

For those who don’t care for lobster, Ballyhoos full menu will be available as well. Other raffles will be available that day.

Lobsterfest proceeds benefits the SafeRide Home program of the Lincoln County Tavern League.