Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner, Jason Lemmer, advises the following roads will be closed (weather permitting) on Monday, July 10, due to fog sealing:

County Road X between US 64 & US 17 in the Towns of Schley and Russell will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County Road C between US 17 & County Road K from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.