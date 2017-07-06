Post 46 takes loss to Everest

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In last night’s home game against D.C. Everest, Post 46 lost in a shoot out 14-9. The offense was able to score a bunch for Merrill, but the defense and pitching couldn’t hold up.

Post 46 got down early giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, however they would battle back in to bottom of the inning. Trevor Asmundsen led off the bottom half of the first with a double in the right center field gap and was later driven in with a single to right field by Ryan Golisch to make the score 2-1. In the third inning after two doubles and a home run, Everest took a commanding 5-1 lead but Post 46 wouldn’t give up that easy. In the bottom half of the third Merrill got off to a good start with Asmundsen leading off with a single, followed by Ty Belfiori who singled and Nick Bowe who also singled. Kole Meyer came up with the bases loaded and hit a single to left field scoring Asmundsen and Belfiori and moving Bowe to second base. After not allowing a run in the top of the fourth, Merrill would bring the game back to even in their half of the inning. A single by Zach Anderson started off the inning and was followed by Asmundsen getting hit by a pitch putting two runners on early. Another string of three singles starting with Bowe who drove in Anderson, and ending with Meyer who drove in Bowe was enough to bring the score to 5-5.

Despite the effort, Post 46 was not able to keep the game even for long as Everest scored five runs in the top of the sixth. Merrill would respond with two of their own in the inning when Brian Timm singled in Bowe and Belfiori, however Everest would get those two runs back along with two more runs in the very next inning to make it a 14-7 game. Mason Smith was able to single across two more runs for Merrill but it wouldn’t be enough as Post 46 lost 14-9.

Pitching for Merrill was Vinnie Galella who went two and two thirds innings striking out three, walking none, and giving up five runs on six hits. Brett Seubert would pitch next going three and a third innings, striking out three, walking two, and allowing five runs off of five hits. Trey Seubert would also pitch going one inning striking out one, walking none, and giving up four runs on three hits. Top offensive performances for Post 46 include Brian Timm (3H, 3RBBI), Trevor Asmundsen (2H, 3R, 2BB, Double), Ryan Golisch (2H, 1RBI) and Nick Bowe (2H, 1RBI, 2R, 1BB).