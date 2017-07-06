Portion of Cty. H closed today

Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner, Jason Lemmer, advises that County Road H between County Road V and South Silver Lake Road in the Town of Skanawan will be closed today, Thursday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to culvert replacement.

