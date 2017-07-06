Portion of Cty. H closed today GE Posted by: Foto News , July 6, 2017 Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner, Jason Lemmer, advises that County Road H between County Road V and South Silver Lake Road in the Town of Skanawan will be closed today, Thursday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to culvert replacement. Comments comments Related Posts Road closures set for Monday More scattered showers and thunderstorms Lincoln County K9 teams hit the streets Comments comments Fire destroys shed in town of Bradley Comments comments