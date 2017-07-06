Lincoln County K9 teams hit the streets

Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger is proud to announce that the two newest tools for law enforcement in Lincoln County have hit the streets. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K9 teams of Poncho and Nina recently returned from their training course at the Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, IN.

Deputy Sam Steckbauer selected Nina, a female German Shepard, and Deputy Joel Prahl is paired with Poncho, a male German Shepard.

Both dogs are fully functioning patrol dogs which will be used for patrol, narcotic detection, tracking wanted persons as well as missing persons such as children and vulnerable adults.

Both dogs have already begun patrolling Lincoln County; K9 Nina successfully tracked a wanted person who has a history of fleeing police on her second night out on patrol and Poncho found drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on his first night out on patrol.

Sheriff Jaeger and his entire agency wishes to thank the Biermann Foundation for their most generous gift that made this program possible.