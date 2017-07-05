Pow Wow Days Parade Posted by: Jared Schmeltzer , July 5, 2017 The Tomahawk Lions Club presented Pow Wow Days July 3 & 4, which featured a host of activities including the Pow Wow Days Parade on July 4. Here are some scenes from the parade, as captured by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. <> Comments comments Related Posts July events at T.B. Scott Library Comments comments Merrill City Band – An American Celebration Comments comments County sharpens focus on Tax Delinquent Properties Comments comments Security Health Plan invests $1,000 in Kinship of Tomahawk youth mentoring and after-school programs Comments comments